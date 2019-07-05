Home

Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:30 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
Robert "Bob" "R.T." Lynch, 79, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Timothy (Ann), Thomas (Therese), Terri (Tim) McInnis and Tracie (Joe) Cash; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and his faithful companion, Carmie. Bob was a retired Supervisor with Ford Motor Company and an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan. Visitation, Saturday July 6, from 1:30-3:30, Concluding with Funeral Services, at 3:30PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Lake County Animal Shelter. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on July 5, 2019
