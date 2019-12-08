|
Rev. Robert T. (R.T.) Mitchell, 79, of Gary, Indiana was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born on September 18, 1940, in Pittsview, AL, to the late Jessie & Bertha Mitchell. Rev. Mitchell graduated from Glenville High School. He accepted Christ at an early age. In the early 60's, R. T. made the decision to move to Indiana where he would meet and marry the love of his life, Irene Robinson. To this union was born two daughters: Arlene and Artice. He faithfully served as a Deacon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in East Chicago, IN. He received his call to preach in May of 1975. On January 22, 1978, Reverend Mitchell became the proud Pastor of New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana. He remained Pastor until February 29, 2016 after faithfully serving for 38 years. Rev. Mitchell graduated from Moody Bible Institute and Indiana Christian Bible College with a degree in External Bible Study. He is well known for his many accomplishments and services throughout the city, state, and nation. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 57 years, Irene Mitchell; his daughters Arlene Mitchell Pearson and Artice (Julius) Ledbetter; his 6 grandsons Robert Mays, Jerrel Ledbetter, Jeremy Ledbetter, Christian Pearson, Ashton Ledbetter, and Isaiah Pearson; three sisters Annie Mae (C.L.) Wright, Mamie (J.C.) Caruth, and Irma Mitchell Works; three brothers Rev. Homer Mitchell, Bragg Mitchell, Howard Mitchell, and a host of loving family and friends. The arrangements for Rev. R.T. Mitchell are as follows: Viewing on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:00 am - 8:00 pm at the New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 3140 W. 21st Avenue in Gary, IN; Family Hours from 6 pm - 8 pm; Homegoing Service on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Gary Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza in Gary. Rev. Edward C. Turner, Officiatant. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019