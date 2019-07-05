ROBERT W. "BOB" LANGE, JR., age 76, of Portage, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born in Joliet, Illinois on September 5, 1942 to the late Robert W., Sr. and Dorothy Lange. Bob graduated in 1960 from Gary Edison High School and then served in the United States Airforce. He was a millwright with the 210 plate mill and retired from US Steel in 2003. Bob was a member of the Family Bible Church in Portage. In his free time he enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling and baseball. Above all, Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda (nee Fredrickson); son, Robert W. "Bob" (Jill) Lange, III, Valparaiso; 2 daughters, Cheryl L. (Wallace) Sherer, Portage and Dawn M. (Joe) Frain, Lake Station; 8 grandchildren, Heather (Daniel), Amber (Josh), Alex (Shelby), Elissa, Hope, Adam (Brittney), Aaron, and Cheyenne; 3 great grandchildren, A'marianna, Danny, and Felicity; brother, Richard C. Lange, Lake Station; niece, Melodee, sister-in-law, Karen, and other loving family and dear friends. A funeral service for Bob will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David McGrath officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home. Cremation to follow at a later time. Please go online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences. Published in the Post Tribune on July 5, 2019