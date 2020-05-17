Robert W. Ricketts Jr.
1954 - 2020
Robert W. Ricketts Jr. age 66 of Gary, Indiana, departed this life on May 12, 2020, in Chicago. He was born to Mary and Robert Ricketts Sr. on October 2, 1954. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Mary Ricketts, along with special godparents, Mr. Clyde Reed and Mrs. Irma Reed. Bobby attended Garnett Elementary School. In middle school (Beckman) he became an accomplished trumpet player and artist, later matriculating through Roosevelt High School. At an early age with his family he attended First African Methodist Episcopal Church. Bobby went on to join the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. Upon discharge he returned to Indiana and later relocated to Chicago in 2015. Bobby leaves to cherish fond memories, sister Barbara of Evanston, IL, brother Paul (Gregory) of Fort Wayne, IN, niece Lynette (Lemont) of Las Vegas, NV, nephews Lamar and Robert of Gary, IN, great nephews and great niece, Lamar, Leila and Liam, plus a host of other family and friends. In light of the current pandemic, the family will host a public memorial service in late summer when gathering restrictions are lifted and such gatherings are safe. Memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be directed to the Faith United Methodist Church Youth Ministry, 207 E. Dewald Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46803. Please direct all forms of condolence and sympathy to Guy & Allen Funeral Home, 2959 W. 11th Avenue, Gary, IN 46404.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 16, 2020
Offering condolences to the family and great thanks to Bobby for his service to our country.
Jennifer Serstad
Friend
May 16, 2020
Paul Ricketts
Brother
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
