Robert Williams 87, passed away June 24, 2020 at his home in Gary, IN. Mr. Williams was born May 2, 1933 in Lexington, MS to Winfred and Jessie Williams. He married Zenota Johnson in 1953 and to this union 5 children were born. Robert later retired from Indiana Bell of 30 years. He was also a member of Williams Chapel COGIC where he served as head deacon and treasurer. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, four brothers and four sisters. He leaves to cherish four children and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 9-11a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00am at Williams Chapel COGIC 2201 Tennessee Street. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.