Robert Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Williams 87, passed away June 24, 2020 at his home in Gary, IN. Mr. Williams was born May 2, 1933 in Lexington, MS to Winfred and Jessie Williams. He married Zenota Johnson in 1953 and to this union 5 children were born. Robert later retired from Indiana Bell of 30 years. He was also a member of Williams Chapel COGIC where he served as head deacon and treasurer. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, four brothers and four sisters. He leaves to cherish four children and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 9-11a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00am at Williams Chapel COGIC 2201 Tennessee Street. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams Chapel
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved