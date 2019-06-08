Roberta (Hill) Bennett formerly of Gary, IN went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 3, 2019. She was born July 22, 1921 in Uniontown, AL, to the late Dave and Ella Hill. Roberta attended school in Uniontown, AL. She worked at the Lake County Convalescent Home for many years. She was a faithful member of Peter's Rock Baptist Church for many years until she moved to Texas. Roberta Is preceded in death by her parents and husband Henry Bennett. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters: Joann (Bennett) Blacks and Christine Hill- Shelton, 5 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12noon to 8:00p.m. with family hours from 4-6:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peter's Rock Baptist Church 1725 East 21st Avenue. Pastor Shawn Vaughn Officiating. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary