Roberta Bennett-Hill formally of Gary IN went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 3rd 2019.She was born July 22, 1921 in Uniontown, AL. to the late Dave and Ella Hill. Roberta attended school in Uniontown, AL. She worked at Lake County Convalescent Home for many years. She was a faithful member of Peter's Rock Baptist Church for many years until she moved to Texas. Preceded by parent, and husband Henry Bennett;. She leaves cherish her memories two daughters: Joann (Dennis) Blacks and Christine Hill- Shelton, 5 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and Friends. Visitation Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12noon to 8:00p.m. with family hours from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peter's Rock Baptist Church 1728 East 21st Avenue. Pastor Shawn Vaughn Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
