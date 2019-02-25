Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberta Holmes Obituary
Roberta Holmes passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of the Galilee Baptist Church, and a member of Eastern Stars lodge. Roberta did work several jobs outside of the home. She worked at Methodist Hospital Northlake cafeteria and St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago's cafeteria. She is preceded in death by her parents John S. (Luvenia) Washington; husband Thomas C. Holmes; 5 sisters Johnetta (Joe) Matthews; Earma Washington; Unity (Oteria) Coleman and; Alicestine Shavers; Hattie Washington; 2 brothers General Washington; John Washington, Jr.; 2 sons Larry and Richard Holmes; great-grandson Willie Riggs. She leaves to cherish the many memories, 5 sons Leasli Washington; Thomas (Janet), Willis (Brenda); James (Vanita); Timmy (Lisa); 3 daughters Bernestine Holmes; Dorothy (Chester) Dickinson; Deborah Holmes; 3 sisters Katherine Simmons, Gladys Price, and Shirley McCarter, and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 12 to 8pm family hours 6-8pm at Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral services Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Beyond Four Walls Christian Center, 875 S. Lake Street. Pastor Charles Morgan, Officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now