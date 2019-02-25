|
Roberta Holmes passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of the Galilee Baptist Church, and a member of Eastern Stars lodge. Roberta did work several jobs outside of the home. She worked at Methodist Hospital Northlake cafeteria and St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago's cafeteria. She is preceded in death by her parents John S. (Luvenia) Washington; husband Thomas C. Holmes; 5 sisters Johnetta (Joe) Matthews; Earma Washington; Unity (Oteria) Coleman and; Alicestine Shavers; Hattie Washington; 2 brothers General Washington; John Washington, Jr.; 2 sons Larry and Richard Holmes; great-grandson Willie Riggs. She leaves to cherish the many memories, 5 sons Leasli Washington; Thomas (Janet), Willis (Brenda); James (Vanita); Timmy (Lisa); 3 daughters Bernestine Holmes; Dorothy (Chester) Dickinson; Deborah Holmes; 3 sisters Katherine Simmons, Gladys Price, and Shirley McCarter, and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 12 to 8pm family hours 6-8pm at Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral services Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Beyond Four Walls Christian Center, 875 S. Lake Street. Pastor Charles Morgan, Officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019