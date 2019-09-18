|
|
Robin C. Watkins-Henderson went to be with our Lord and Saviour on September 9,2019. She was born July 12, 1964 to the late Pastor Thomas Watkins, Sr. and Bessie Watkins. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories to her loving husband, Stanley Henderson; three sons, Stanley Henderson, Jr., Stanson Henderson, Collie Henderson; grandchildren; her loving mother Bessie Marie Prothro Watkins and her 11 brothers and sisters. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Baby Robin Henderson; father, Pastor Thomas Watkins, Sr.; Brother, Pastor Thomas Watkins Jr.. She attended William A. Wirt High School Class of 1982 and attended Purdue University. She will be missed by all who loved her. Visitation will be Friday September 20,2019 , 12pm-8pm & 6pm-8pm Family Hour at Manuel Parlor of Peace Funeral home 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN. Funeral Service will be Saturday September 21, 2019, 11:00 am at New Friendship MB church 1545 Waite Street Gary, IN, Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019