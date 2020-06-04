Robin D. Cook
Robin Denise Cook, age 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She grew up in Gary, IN. She was a 1980 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She is preceded in death by parents, Ed and Johnnie B. Cook, sister, Betty (Richard) Leverett, and brother, Edward Earl, brother-in-law Johnny Dubose. Robin leaves to cherish fond memories children, Lekeyshia, LeJuan and Lekeya Holmes; siblings; Charles (Sue) Cook, Paulette Cook, Steve (Brenda) Cook, Anitrice Dubose, Denise L. Cook, Monya N. Cook and Gloria Barnes a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN 46404. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
June 3, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Judy Angele
