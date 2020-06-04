Robin Denise Cook, age 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She grew up in Gary, IN. She was a 1980 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She is preceded in death by parents, Ed and Johnnie B. Cook, sister, Betty (Richard) Leverett, and brother, Edward Earl, brother-in-law Johnny Dubose. Robin leaves to cherish fond memories children, Lekeyshia, LeJuan and Lekeya Holmes; siblings; Charles (Sue) Cook, Paulette Cook, Steve (Brenda) Cook, Anitrice Dubose, Denise L. Cook, Monya N. Cook and Gloria Barnes a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN 46404. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.