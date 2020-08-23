1/1
Robinson Joyce Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robinson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robinson Joyce Jr., 74, of Gary IN, passed away peacefully August 17th. Robinson was born August 19, 1945, in Chicago, IL. The Joyce family moved to Gary IN in 1956 where Robinson was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1963. Robinson retired from Kaiser Refractories where he was a Lab Technician. Robinson was preceded in death by parents, Robinson Joyce, Sr. and Renell Joyce; son, Everett Dennis Mason; brothers, Alvin Greene and Reginald Joyce; sisters, Brenda Eubanks, Juanita Joyce Ratney and Dr. Karaliah Israel. Robinson is survived by his wife of 41 years, Charlene Joyce; son, Joseph (Jean) Joyce of West Lafayette IN; daughters, Rosalee (Antonio) Ortiz, Deborah (Jamie) Gaston, Rachel Joyce all of Indianapolis, IN, daughter-in-law Denise Mason; sister, Evelyn Pettigrew of Texas; grandchildren Je'nisia, Michael, Isaiah, Miles, Elijah, Rian and Joseph, great grandchild Jaiden and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thanks to Lamont and Diane Robinson and family for all their love and support. Visitation Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary IN. Graveside services Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison St., Gary IN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Beavers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved