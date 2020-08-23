Robinson Joyce Jr., 74, of Gary IN, passed away peacefully August 17th. Robinson was born August 19, 1945, in Chicago, IL. The Joyce family moved to Gary IN in 1956 where Robinson was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1963. Robinson retired from Kaiser Refractories where he was a Lab Technician. Robinson was preceded in death by parents, Robinson Joyce, Sr. and Renell Joyce; son, Everett Dennis Mason; brothers, Alvin Greene and Reginald Joyce; sisters, Brenda Eubanks, Juanita Joyce Ratney and Dr. Karaliah Israel. Robinson is survived by his wife of 41 years, Charlene Joyce; son, Joseph (Jean) Joyce of West Lafayette IN; daughters, Rosalee (Antonio) Ortiz, Deborah (Jamie) Gaston, Rachel Joyce all of Indianapolis, IN, daughter-in-law Denise Mason; sister, Evelyn Pettigrew of Texas; grandchildren Je'nisia, Michael, Isaiah, Miles, Elijah, Rian and Joseph, great grandchild Jaiden and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thanks to Lamont and Diane Robinson and family for all their love and support. Visitation Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary IN. Graveside services Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison St., Gary IN.