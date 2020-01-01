|
|
Rodenia Hall, 71, entered peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Rodenia was born September 15, 1948 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of the late Curtis and Maebell Hall. Proceeded in death by her brother Sammy Faust; sister Birdie Jones and her late husband Rudy Horton. She is survived by her loving children Lester Davies, LeJuana (Manny) Hawkins, Rudy Horton, Kim (Main) Horton, Juan (Salina) Horton & Kisha (Jordan) Binicki. Grandchildren; Turnley, LeJuana, India, Saul, Asia, Juan, Juanita, Dari, Elijah, Mia, Mena & Ana. brothers; Curtis (Joyce) Hall, Dr. John J. (Coco) Hall, Erskin (Brenda) Hall, Jerome Hall and Ray Hall; sister Annette Walton, great grandchildren and a host of loving relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:00a.m.- 11:00a.m. with services immediately following at the Guy Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave Gary, Indiana. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery 4450 Harrison Street.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020