Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodenia Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodenia Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodenia Hall Obituary
Rodenia Hall, 71, entered peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Rodenia was born September 15, 1948 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of the late Curtis and Maebell Hall. Proceeded in death by her brother Sammy Faust; sister Birdie Jones and her late husband Rudy Horton. She is survived by her loving children Lester Davies, LeJuana (Manny) Hawkins, Rudy Horton, Kim (Main) Horton, Juan (Salina) Horton & Kisha (Jordan) Binicki. Grandchildren; Turnley, LeJuana, India, Saul, Asia, Juan, Juanita, Dari, Elijah, Mia, Mena & Ana. brothers; Curtis (Joyce) Hall, Dr. John J. (Coco) Hall, Erskin (Brenda) Hall, Jerome Hall and Ray Hall; sister Annette Walton, great grandchildren and a host of loving relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:00a.m.- 11:00a.m. with services immediately following at the Guy Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave Gary, Indiana. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery 4450 Harrison Street.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -