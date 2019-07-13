Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Tree Of Life M.B. Church
2323 W. 11th Ave
Gary, IN
Roderick Demond Shanks Jr. Obituary
Roderick Demond Shanks Jr age 25 of Indianapolis, In passed away Friday July 5,2019. He is proceeded in death by his (Father) Roderick Shanks Sr, both Grandmothers Theresa Shanks and Pamela Thomas and Great Grandmother Rosa Mae Thomas and special Uncle Jonathan Johnson. He is survived by his one and only son Rome Shanks and his mother Varita Johnson . His mother Valerie Thomas and siblings Othos Morrow III, Kanye Hunter, Kalin Shanks and Rakiya Shanks, grandmother Dora Shanks , one very special friend/brother Joshua Freeman1 aunt Elizabeth Thomas (5 cousins) Uncle Charles Thomas and a special stepmom Kiana Goode. He has a slew of other cousin's , family and friends. Visitation Sunday July 14,2019 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. family hour 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W.15th Ave Gary,In . Funeral Monday July 15,2019 11:00 a.m at Tree Of Life M.B. Church 2323 W. 11th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, In.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 13, 2019
