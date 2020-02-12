|
|
Roger L. Orr age 66 formerly of Chicago, IL and a former resident of Gary, IN for 17 years passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Methodist Northlake Hospital. He retired from U.S. Steel after 42 years. Mr. Orr was a Deacon at Salvation's Free Christian Fellowship. He is preceded in death by his mother; Mattie Orr and brother; Lonzell Orr. He leaves to cherish fond memories loving wife LaTanya Orr; 7 children Roy (Delilah) Johnson of Batesville, MS, Cortez Orr, Corey (Chavon) Orr of Chicago, IL, Shamille Orr of Ypsilanti, MI, Rodrick Brooks of Bloomington, IN, Paris Doss of Gary, IN and Ja'Nise Duckworth; of Chicago, IL, one sister; Lueontine (Albert) Smith of Memphis, TN ; one aunt Albertine (Willie) Scurlock of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-10:45 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Salvation's Free Christian Fellowship 745 West 43rd Avenue. Pastor Isiah King Sr. officiating. Interment Fern oaks Cemetery. All visitors and family wanting to make remarks or give words of encouragement are asked to do so during the visitation period of 9:00 a.m. -10:45 a.m.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020