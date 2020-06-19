Roger T. Abbott age 61 of Gary,In passed away Monday June 8,2020. He was a graduate of James H. Bowen High School class of 1977 in Chicago,Il. He was preceded in death his parents Jerry and Hartie Abbott and brother Keith Abbott. He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife LaWanda Johnson -Abbott , daughter Briana Abbott, 2 step sons DaVonta' Morrison and Semaj Wilkerson, special granddaughter Brooklyn, 2 grandsons Josiah and Messiah, 2 brothers Reginald and Kevin Abbott, 2 sisters Jeri (Ronald) Holliman and Mary (Lizzie) , 9 sister in laws Belinda Abbott, Carolyn Walton, Tracy Stigler,Samantha Walton, Tenita Johnson, Tonya Hemphill, Tyanassa (Darnard) Rich, Tamara (Jermaine) Houston and Travetta (Barnard) Rich and 5 brother in laws Gail Walton, Darrelle Walton, Gregory Custcard, Demetrice Custcard and Edwin Custcard , 1 uncle Thomas Abbott, special cousin Gad Vick and host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Wake Saturday June 20,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In.





