Roland Franklin Standifer affectionately known as "RoRo" was born to Lonzo and Bernice Standifer in Gary, Indiana on April 3, 1955. He exchanged this earthly life for life eternity on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Hobart, Indiana. He confessed his faith in God, securing his eternal rest in the arms of Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his father Lonzo Standifer and sister Sheryl D. Standifer. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Bernice Standifer; one brother Lonza J. Standifer, two sisters Vera Standifer and Carmen (Dorse) Thomas all of Gary, Indiana, two nephews Keith, Kevin, three nieces Tamika, Keyana and Jewel and a host of other family and friends. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. All services at First Tabernacle Baptist Church, 643 W. 41st Ave. Gary, IN. Rev. Dr. Dyke E. Lee, Sr. officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 17, 2019