Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah
735 E. 20th Ave
Gary, IN
Ronald C. Dixon Obituary
Ronald C. Dixon was born October 16, 1969 to Mary Dixon and Timothy Roman. He confessed his life to Christ at an early age. Ronald is preceded in death by his grandfather Robert Dixon; Grandmother Mary Lee Dixon; Brother Patrick Dixon; Uncles Robert James, Johnny Lee Dixon, Ostell Dixon, Lernzell Dixon; Aunts Emma Lee Spann, Georgia McGlouchlin and Josephine Jones. God called his child home to rest on April 19, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Mary Jean Dixon, 2 daughters Dania Dixon and Adrianna Becker, 3 grandchildren Derek Scott Jr., DeShawn Scott and Darlynn Dixon, 2 sisters Wendy Dixon and Lashawn Brown(Anthony Brown), 1 brother Dwight Smith , 4 aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All Services Saturday April 25, 2020. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah 735 E. 20th Ave Gary, IN. Burial OakHill Cemetery Gary, IN. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020
