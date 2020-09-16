1/1
Ronald E. Winston
1958 - 2020
Today we celebrate the home going of Ronald E. Winston, who entered into eternal peace on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Ronald was born, November 25, 1958 in Gary, Indiana to the late Earthen Carson and Billie Jean Smith. Ronald graduated from Emerson High School in 1977. Ronald then attended college at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri where he was a member of the choir. In 1993, Ronald moved to Dallas, Texas where he was a member of Friendship West Baptist Church. Ronald was a faithful employee of Baylor Hospital for over 10 years. Preceded in death by his parents Earthen Carson, Billie Jean Smith, Step Father Dart Smith and his sister Laura Williams. He leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memories, eight siblings, Nathaniel Winston; Derrick Carson; Albert Winston; Yolanda Winston; Regina Davis; Tanya Smith; Orlando Smith; Jerry Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12 noon-8:00 p.m. with family hour from 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. with Funeral Services Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
