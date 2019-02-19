Ronald G. Sinclair (Valparaiso), 11/9/1930-2/17/2019, passed away peacefully after a short battle with illness. Preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma H. Sinclair, he is survived by his second wife, Helen (Hicks) Sinclair and his sister, Colleen Meyer. He is survived also by his children, Chris Sinclair (CO), Rev. Brian (Melanie) Sinclair (MN), Sandy (Jerry) Gott (IN), and Lynne Sinclair (CA) along with his grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler, Travis, and Tara Sinclair, Ryan Gott, Julia and Sophia Sinclair-Sanchez, and step-son, Steve Hicks of Pennsylvania.A former Marine in Korea, Ron worked in Chicago as a systems analyst and program designer for major corporations. Upon retirement, he was active in church, his community, woodworking, and became an area-acclaimed artist. He is much loved by family and friends. While his influence and presence will be missed, he now rests in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.Visitation will be Tuesday, 5-7pm. A memorial service will be held at Moeller Funeral Home, on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11:00am. Interment will be at Angelcrest Cemetery following the service. Ron's son, Rev. Brian J. Sinclair, will officiate.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions given to Living Springs Church for charities that Ron loved and supported. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary