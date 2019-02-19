Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Sinclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald G. Sinclair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald G. Sinclair Obituary
Ronald G. Sinclair (Valparaiso), 11/9/1930-2/17/2019, passed away peacefully after a short battle with illness. Preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma H. Sinclair, he is survived by his second wife, Helen (Hicks) Sinclair and his sister, Colleen Meyer. He is survived also by his children, Chris Sinclair (CO), Rev. Brian (Melanie) Sinclair (MN), Sandy (Jerry) Gott (IN), and Lynne Sinclair (CA) along with his grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler, Travis, and Tara Sinclair, Ryan Gott, Julia and Sophia Sinclair-Sanchez, and step-son, Steve Hicks of Pennsylvania.A former Marine in Korea, Ron worked in Chicago as a systems analyst and program designer for major corporations. Upon retirement, he was active in church, his community, woodworking, and became an area-acclaimed artist. He is much loved by family and friends. While his influence and presence will be missed, he now rests in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.Visitation will be Tuesday, 5-7pm. A memorial service will be held at Moeller Funeral Home, on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11:00am. Interment will be at Angelcrest Cemetery following the service. Ron's son, Rev. Brian J. Sinclair, will officiate.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions given to Living Springs Church for charities that Ron loved and supported.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.