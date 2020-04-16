Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Streamed Live via Powell Coleman Funeral Home's Facebook Page
Ronald Joiner


1941 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Joiner Obituary
Ronald Joiner of Gary made his peaceful transition to Heaven on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born July 15, 1941 in Gary, IN. A 1959 graduate of Roosevelt High School and a retiree of US Steel. He is survived by his three sons, Darryl "Buster", Jeffrey (Derenda) and Clifton Joiner; 5 grandchildren two sisters Bessie Luvenia Ballard and Eleanor Gourdine; as well as many family and dear friends.

All Services Saturday, April 18, 2020 Wake 9:30a.m. (View and Exit) Funeral 11:00a.m. (Immediate Family Only) at Powell Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Funeral services will be streamed live via Powell Coleman Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Burial Evergreen Memorial Park. Pastor Royce Thompson officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020
