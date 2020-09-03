Ronald Watkins (aka Big Ron), of Indianapolis Indiana, was called home by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, departing this life on August 21,2020 at Eskensi Medical Center in Indianapolis following a stroke. He entered this life on July 11, 1952 as the third child to Otis and Evelyn Watkins. He was born and raised in Gary Indiana and as a young age accepting Christ at Israel CME Church. He attended Tolleston High School in Gary Indiana in 1968. As a youth, he was head strong and free spirited. As a young man, he loved to skate and dance. He worked at the Gary Housing Authority as head of Maintenance in 1983. He always provided unconditional love for his family. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, uncle and brother. His glowing personality allowed him to never met a stranger. He was a loyal friend who will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by both parents Otis and Evelyn Watkins; and brother Maurice Watkins. He is survived by brother: Otis Watkins Jr.Markham IL;sister Shirley Yates Lancaster, TX;sons Ronald Donte Watkins Jr(Brittany) Indianapolis, IN, Antwoine Lamar Watkins(Angelina)Los Angeles, CA; four granddaughters; Olivia Elizabeth Watkins, Nina Nicole Watkins, Aubrey McKenzie Watkins Los Angeles, CA, Ranya Torres Gary, Indiana; Niece Dannita Patricia Yates Lancaster, TX; a host of nephews, cousins and friends. Special cousin Fred Wise, Honorary brother Gregory V. Fleming and former wife Ruby (Tiny) Tucker. Mathew 12:28 Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Visitation Saturday September 5, 2020 from 9-11a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All Services at the Guy & Allen Chapel.Provide Guy and Allen arrangements here