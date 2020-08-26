1/1
Ronda Danielle Ellzey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronda Danielle Ellzey age 39 of Indianapolis, IN formerly from Gary, IN passed away Sunday August 16, 2020. She attended West Side High School. Danielle touched all who came into her life, while working at Majestic Star, JC Penny, Horseshoe Casino and Lear.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Grady Sr and Carol Bandy, Doris Ellzey and Hollis Hackett, (father) Thomas B Ellzey, five uncles, Four cousins, One Great Aunt. Four Great Uncles.She leaves to cherish her memories mother Vanette S. Bandy. Seven sisters; Tynikca, Shana Bandy ,Carol Ellzey, Sabrina, Rochelle, Marva and Tonya. Eleven brothers; Ronnie (Malika), Dazmen (Nikki) Bandy, Howie, Thomas (Baby T), William, Shaun Ellzey, Thomas (Big Thomas), Gerald, Terrance Baker, Elliot, Thomas (Tomcat) Jones. A Life long partner Eddie (Hunn) Taylor. Two aunts Cathy Bandy, Arvietta (Cornelius) Clark. Three uncles; Ray (Dorian), Tony (Devotion), Darrell (Jodi) Bandy. A host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A host of cousins. A Godmother Faye Gates. Three God children; Zion, Ke'Layah and Mario. Wake Wednesday August 26,2020 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday August 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. All services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
I love u sis, and I'm gonna miss u...
Shanita Oliver
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved