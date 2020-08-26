Ronda Danielle Ellzey age 39 of Indianapolis, IN formerly from Gary, IN passed away Sunday August 16, 2020. She attended West Side High School. Danielle touched all who came into her life, while working at Majestic Star, JC Penny, Horseshoe Casino and Lear.



She is preceded in death by her grandparents Grady Sr and Carol Bandy, Doris Ellzey and Hollis Hackett, (father) Thomas B Ellzey, five uncles, Four cousins, One Great Aunt. Four Great Uncles.She leaves to cherish her memories mother Vanette S. Bandy. Seven sisters; Tynikca, Shana Bandy ,Carol Ellzey, Sabrina, Rochelle, Marva and Tonya. Eleven brothers; Ronnie (Malika), Dazmen (Nikki) Bandy, Howie, Thomas (Baby T), William, Shaun Ellzey, Thomas (Big Thomas), Gerald, Terrance Baker, Elliot, Thomas (Tomcat) Jones. A Life long partner Eddie (Hunn) Taylor. Two aunts Cathy Bandy, Arvietta (Cornelius) Clark. Three uncles; Ray (Dorian), Tony (Devotion), Darrell (Jodi) Bandy. A host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A host of cousins. A Godmother Faye Gates. Three God children; Zion, Ke'Layah and Mario. Wake Wednesday August 26,2020 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday August 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. All services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.





