Roosevelt Chandler
1951 - 2020
Roosevelt "Skip" Chandler (P-Paw), born February 6, 1951 in Tyronza, Arkansas to Ulrich and Mary Chandler. Skip attended West Side High c/o 1969 and served in the US Army. He leaves to cherish a loving and devoted wife Dorothy, 4 loving children Maurice (Tyffyne), Anton (Kiresha), Shaun (Kimberley) and Nikki. Loving siblings Faye, Georgia, Helena, Shirley, Ulrich Jr, Judy, Sharon, Sheila and Roy(Rosalind). Stepmother Georgia Chandler 18 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren a host of family and friends. Visitation Saturday October 24, 2020 10am-1pm Service at 1pm. All services are at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Min. John Harris officiating.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
OCT
24
Service
01:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
