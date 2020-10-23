Roosevelt "Skip" Chandler (P-Paw), born February 6, 1951 in Tyronza, Arkansas to Ulrich and Mary Chandler. Skip attended West Side High c/o 1969 and served in the US Army. He leaves to cherish a loving and devoted wife Dorothy, 4 loving children Maurice (Tyffyne), Anton (Kiresha), Shaun (Kimberley) and Nikki. Loving siblings Faye, Georgia, Helena, Shirley, Ulrich Jr, Judy, Sharon, Sheila and Roy(Rosalind). Stepmother Georgia Chandler 18 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren a host of family and friends. Visitation Saturday October 24, 2020 10am-1pm Service at 1pm. All services are at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Min. John Harris officiating.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.