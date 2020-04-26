|
Mr. Roosevelt T. East Jr. "June" age 83 left his humble Gary,In home for his eternal home in Heaven Friday April 17,2020. Roosevelt also known by all who knew him as June was in born in Tunnel Springs, Alabama. In October of 1955 June left the south headed to Gary,In and the journey he went on was given to him directly by God. He worked at Federated Metals in Whiting,In as a Forklift Driver for 27 years and retired in 1983. While working for Federated Metals he drove the Ambulance Service for Powell Coleman Funeral Home for many years before becoming Owner. Roosevelt was also Co-Owner with his wife Pamela of East Moving Company where they traveled all over the many states of the U.S.A moving countless people to their new homes. Mr. Roosevelt East Touched a multitude of lives in a Remarkable way but being Owner Powell Coleman Funeral In Gary,In is where he was able to plant many seeds and was blessed to see the fruit of his labor. Mr. Roosevelt was able to employee many family members, friends, wealthy people,poor people and all people, but once you walked through those doors you were immediate family. Roosevelt T. East Jr. was a member of Liberty Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Chicago,Il under the leadership of his best friend and younger brother Supt. Robert L. East. Roosevelt leaves to cherish his memories to his loving Wife Pamela East, Children Missy. Debra (Pastor Lonnie) Hogan, Carolyn East-Guydon, Lorraine East-Miller, Apostle Marvin (Michelle) East, Sheila Brown-Transou, Terrance (LaShawnda) Sandidge, Taelyn East, Taleesha (Avery) Ursery, Tameka Fowler, Pastor. William J. (Nikia) Fowler. Siblings Minnie Edwards, Pastor. Robert L. (Barbara) East, Grover (Margaret) East, Juanita East-Allen, Edgar (Christine) East,Patricia Johnson and Willie Sam Salter. A host of loving grandchildren and grandchildren who will miss him dearly, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Lastly The Staff of Powell Coleman Funeral Home who will never forget the skills he instilled in them, they say to you Mr. East you can finally take your well deserved rest. Visitation Friday May 1,2020 12:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Saturday May 2,2020 11:00a.m. at Christian Valley Baptist Church 1910 Adams St. Gary,In. Supt. Robert L. East Officiating. Final Resting place will take place in The Mausoleum Section "The Lord Is My Shepard" at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Hobart,In.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020