Rose Mae Davis was born June 1, 1938 in Memphis, Tennessee to Willie L. Murrell and Rosie Lee Blaine. She moved to Gary, Indiana in 1959 where she resided until her untimely death at home.Affectionately known as "Ms.Rose", she was employed as a supervisor at both Coney Island and Walgreens in Gary. She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Rosie Lewis; Willie Murrell, son Robert Leon Thomas and sister Samella Collier. She is survived by her husband Aaron Davis; children Vickie Tolbert, Genesis Davis and Tamara Davis. 15 grandchildren- Nakia (Shurron) Hawthorne (daughter/granddaughter) Shawn, Eric, Chris, Wella, Lakeisha, Shay, Nicole, Rikki, Diamond, Jade, Jermel, Langston, GiGi, and Armel. 26 great grandchildren, 28 great great grandchildren. Special sister Willie Bell Hunter. Memorial Service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Kingdom Hall located at 300 East 55th Ave., Merrillville,In. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 10, 2019