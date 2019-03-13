Home

Rosetta Bowman- Williams

Rosetta Bowman- Williams Obituary
Rosetta Bowman-Williams, age 84 of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Preceded in death by parents, husband Sidney Williams Jr; and daughter Kathy Ann Moore. She leaves to cherish her fond memories children Shirley Walls, Sidney (Rachel) Williams III and Dorothy (Lyndale) Patton; sister Elena Shambee; sister-in-law Margret Powell; brother-in-law Willie (Liz) Williams and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relative and friends. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019, from 12 noon-8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6:00-8:00p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All service at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
