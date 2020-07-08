1/1
Rosie Addison
1945 - 2020
Rosie L "Tootsie" Addison age 75 of Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Crestwood, IL. Rosie was born June 21, 1945 to Herman and Mary Lee Addison in Westpoint, MS. Tootsie graduated from East Chicago Washington and attended Chicago Community College majoring in Business. In 1963 Tootsie joined a trio called the Opals. After her singing career she went on to her other passion which was cosmetology and opened her own beauty shop and boutique. Rosie also worked in the banking industry at Wells Fargo for years. Rosie was a member of Lighthouse Church of All Nations in Alsip, IL. Tootsie is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Mary Lee Addison; siblings Herman, Ivory, Terrence Addison and Annie M. Candelara. She leaves to cherish her memories; sisters Shirley T. Junigan, Bessie M. Hubbard, Linda J. McCutcheon and Louise "Frenchie" Franklin; brother Edward 'Lou" Addison, Beloved Special Friend Donnie DuPont Timms and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Visitation Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am with services at 11:00 am all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Services will be streamed on the Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc page on Facebook.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
