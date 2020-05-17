Rosie (Tubbs) Billingsley joined Jesus Christ in eternity on May 9, 2020. A native of Perry County, Alabama, Rosie had been the owner/proprietor of Graunt Mademoiselle Beauty Salon in Gary, Indiana since 1965. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and she cherished her family, customers, and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband, Franklin Billingsley; children: Delano C. (Thomasina) Billingsley, Gloria (Bruce) Curry, and Teresa; five grandchildren: Javaé (Eric) Cummings, S. Nicole Billingsley, Shavon (Pasquel) Bigoms, Delano J. (Vanessa) Billingsley, and Bruce Curry, Jr.; ten great grandchildren; four siblings: Lula (Booker) Powell, Bettye Billingsley, Johnny (Gail) Tubbs, Dorothy (Rodney, Sr.) Haywood, and William (Kathy) Muhammad; uncle, Nathan (Mildred) Craig; a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives; and beloved customers, neighbors, and friends. View & Go Visitation: Monday, May 18, 2020, 9-11 AM at the Guy & Allen Chapel with Private Funeral Services to follow at 11 AM. Face coverings must be worn and COVID-19 guidelines will apply. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park