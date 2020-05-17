Rosie Billingsley
Rosie (Tubbs) Billingsley joined Jesus Christ in eternity on May 9, 2020. A native of Perry County, Alabama, Rosie had been the owner/proprietor of Graunt Mademoiselle Beauty Salon in Gary, Indiana since 1965. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and she cherished her family, customers, and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband, Franklin Billingsley; children: Delano C. (Thomasina) Billingsley, Gloria (Bruce) Curry, and Teresa; five grandchildren: Javaé (Eric) Cummings, S. Nicole Billingsley, Shavon (Pasquel) Bigoms, Delano J. (Vanessa) Billingsley, and Bruce Curry, Jr.; ten great grandchildren; four siblings: Lula (Booker) Powell, Bettye Billingsley, Johnny (Gail) Tubbs, Dorothy (Rodney, Sr.) Haywood, and William (Kathy) Muhammad; uncle, Nathan (Mildred) Craig; a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives; and beloved customers, neighbors, and friends. View & Go Visitation: Monday, May 18, 2020, 9-11 AM at the Guy & Allen Chapel with Private Funeral Services to follow at 11 AM. Face coverings must be worn and COVID-19 guidelines will apply. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park



Published in Post-Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
MAY
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
