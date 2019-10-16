Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Rosie L. Shuler-Mitchell


1941 - 2019
Rosie L. Shuler-Mitchell Obituary
was born May 22, 1941 in Jackson Mississippi to the late Mann Shuler and Lela Jacobs. She passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. She attended Froebel High School. She had 5 brothers and 1 sister. She worked as a cashier at Joe Tittles until her retirement. She was married for many years to Eugene Mitchell, her loving husband, until his death. She is survived by her son, Roy L. Shuler; sister, Lela Hobbs; 2 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 9:00-11:00 a.m., family hour 10:00-11:00a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. all held at the Guy & Allen chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
