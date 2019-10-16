|
|
was born May 22, 1941 in Jackson Mississippi to the late Mann Shuler and Lela Jacobs. She passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. She attended Froebel High School. She had 5 brothers and 1 sister. She worked as a cashier at Joe Tittles until her retirement. She was married for many years to Eugene Mitchell, her loving husband, until his death. She is survived by her son, Roy L. Shuler; sister, Lela Hobbs; 2 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 9:00-11:00 a.m., family hour 10:00-11:00a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. all held at the Guy & Allen chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019