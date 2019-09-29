Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
201 West Ridge Road.
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
201 West Ridge Road
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
201 West Ridge Road
was born November 18, 1933 to Jack and Mary Lipscomb in Union Town, Alabama. Rosie migrated to Gary shortly after graduating from Parker High School (Birmingham, AL). While in Gary, she met and married Col. Reginald W. Gamble Sr. She and Reginald were blessed with 5 children. Rosie worked for the Gary School Corporation as a head cook until her retirement. Rosie was proud to be saved and filled with the Holy Spirit. On September 24, 2019 Rosie made transition from this life to eternal life. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, husband Reginald Gamble Sr., 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She leaves to cherish her memories, 5 children Reginald Jr. (Barbara), Elizabeth, Rosalind, Roderick Gamble and Veronica Williams. 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and a host of other relatives, church family and friends. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019 from 12noon-8:00pm with family hours from 6:00-8:00pm. Homegoing Service Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00am all services will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 201 West Ridge Road. Rev Jones officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
