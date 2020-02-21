Home

POWERED BY

Rosie Zanders Obituary
Age 58, passed away February 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, daughter, LaKisha Zanders; brothers and sisters Ruthie Mae (Johnnie), Marsha "Annette", Mark (Terri), Wade, Cherri, Cassandra, Reginald (Angie); 5 grandchildren Brandon, Durriana, Demitri, Patrick Jr. , and Princeton, God sister Darnice, and a  host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her special "Beach Buddies" Shawn, Paris, Monique, Aniyah and London. Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00PM at Brookstone Estate 7507 Taft Street Merrillville, IN 46410. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020
