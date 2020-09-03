1/1
Rossetta Santokie
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rossetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rossetta Marie McGrone Santokie of Merrillville, IN was born May 12, 1944 and departed this life on August 30, 2020. Rossi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Rossi leaves to cherish her husband: Winston Santokie; children, Corey (Dino) Haynes of TX, Kimberly McGrone, Tammie (Terry) Washington, Michelle McGrone, Michael McGrone, Rodney McGrone, Jamie McGrone, Roxanne McGrone, Kenyon (Celisa) McGrone, Lori McGrone, Charles McGrone III, Debra (Larry) Judkins, James McGrone, Stephen (Andra) McGrone, Aleta Santokie, Winston (Stacy) Santokie Jr., and Rheshema (Zackery) Weaver. Rossi had a host of grandchildren, sisters and brothers that loved and adored her. All Services Saturday September 5,2020 Wake 9:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Embassies of Christ Church - 4285 Cleveland Street. Gary, IN 46408. Pastor Roxanne McGrone, Officiating. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Hobart. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Embassies of Christ Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Wake
09:00 AM
Embassies of Christ Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Embassies of Christ Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved