Rossetta Marie McGrone Santokie of Merrillville, IN was born May 12, 1944 and departed this life on August 30, 2020. Rossi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Rossi leaves to cherish her husband: Winston Santokie; children, Corey (Dino) Haynes of TX, Kimberly McGrone, Tammie (Terry) Washington, Michelle McGrone, Michael McGrone, Rodney McGrone, Jamie McGrone, Roxanne McGrone, Kenyon (Celisa) McGrone, Lori McGrone, Charles McGrone III, Debra (Larry) Judkins, James McGrone, Stephen (Andra) McGrone, Aleta Santokie, Winston (Stacy) Santokie Jr., and Rheshema (Zackery) Weaver. Rossi had a host of grandchildren, sisters and brothers that loved and adored her. All Services Saturday September 5,2020 Wake 9:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Embassies of Christ Church - 4285 Cleveland Street. Gary, IN 46408. Pastor Roxanne McGrone, Officiating. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Hobart. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Embassies of Christ Church.





