Rossie Jennings age 90 of Gary,In passed away Saturday April 20,2019. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Moses Jennings, son Demetrius E. Jennings, brothers John & Vernon Taylor , sisters Betty J. Taylor -Donaldson & Samella Ingram. She is survived by daughter Elioenai "Lonnie" Mack and son Maurice (Julia) Jennings, brother Bernard (Valerie) Taylor, 3 grandchildren Monea Jennings, Jadale Jennings and Demetrius Jennings Jr, 1 great grandson Makai Jennings. A host of nieces , nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Wake Saturday May 4,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 735 E. 20 Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 3, 2019