Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Resources
More Obituaries for Rossie Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rossie Jennings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rossie Jennings Obituary
Rossie Jennings age 90 of Gary,In passed away Saturday April 20,2019. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Moses Jennings, son Demetrius E. Jennings, brothers John & Vernon Taylor , sisters Betty J. Taylor -Donaldson & Samella Ingram. She is survived by daughter Elioenai "Lonnie" Mack and son Maurice (Julia) Jennings, brother Bernard (Valerie) Taylor, 3 grandchildren Monea Jennings, Jadale Jennings and Demetrius Jennings Jr, 1 great grandson Makai Jennings. A host of nieces , nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Wake Saturday May 4,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 735 E. 20 Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now