Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rothia Carprue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rothia Carprue

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Rothia Carprue In Memoriam
March 21, 1947 ~ October 1, 2018

I awake each morning to start a new day,

But the pain of losing you never goes away.

I go about the things I have to do,

And as the hours pass, I think again of you.

I want to call you and just hear your voice.

Then I remember that I have no choice,

For you are not there and now my heart cries

Just to see you again, to tell you goodbye.

To say, "Mama I love you and I always will,"

And hope that much of you in me you've instilled.

The day that you left I just didn't know

That you were going where I couldn't go.

And now all my memories of you are so dear,

But gosh, how I miss you and wish you were here.

Who now can hear me when I need to cry?

It's so hard to tell you, "Mama goodbye."

Someday I know all will be well

And I'll see you again with stories to tell

Of how you were missed and how we have grown

And how good it is to finally be home.

Until then my memories of you I'll keep near,

And I'll pass them on to those who are dear.

I miss you, Mama! Happy 1-year heavenly anniversary!

Love your children Elliott and Helen.
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.