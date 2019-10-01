March 21, 1947 ~ October 1, 2018



I awake each morning to start a new day,



But the pain of losing you never goes away.



I go about the things I have to do,



And as the hours pass, I think again of you.



I want to call you and just hear your voice.



Then I remember that I have no choice,



For you are not there and now my heart cries



Just to see you again, to tell you goodbye.



To say, "Mama I love you and I always will,"



And hope that much of you in me you've instilled.



The day that you left I just didn't know



That you were going where I couldn't go.



And now all my memories of you are so dear,



But gosh, how I miss you and wish you were here.



Who now can hear me when I need to cry?



It's so hard to tell you, "Mama goodbye."



Someday I know all will be well



And I'll see you again with stories to tell



Of how you were missed and how we have grown



And how good it is to finally be home.



Until then my memories of you I'll keep near,



And I'll pass them on to those who are dear.



I miss you, Mama! Happy 1-year heavenly anniversary!



Love your children Elliott and Helen. Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019