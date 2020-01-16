|
|
Roy K. Stotts, 84, of North Judson, passed away peacefully at 12:15 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at Wintersong Village, Knox.
He was born June 20, 1935, in Hammond, Indiana, to Glenn H. and Anna E. (Stonecipher) Frank.
Roy was a chemist for many years. He retired as a machinist in 1986 from Hadaday Corp, Dyer, IN. He was also employed for eleven years in the maintenance department at St. Catherine's Hospital, East Chicago. Roy enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles and watching wrestling and game shows. He had been an adudent for the S.A.L. of the American Legion Post #92, North Judson.
On March 15, 1952, at the Church of Christ, in Black Oak, Indiana, he married Delores "Dee" K. (Hoffman) Stotts, who survives.
Also surviving are six daughters, Kathy Black of Mishawaka, Diane (Joseph) Oslawski of Demotte, Toni (Michael) Angelucci of Crown Point, Wanita Stotts of Ross Township, IN, Sandra (Phil Myers) Stotts of Munster and Donna Dee Stotts of Hammond; one brother-in-law, Robert (Lora) Hoffman of Heron; two sisters-in-law, Donna Fuzy of College Place, WA and Sally (Marion) Henry of Centralia, WA; 15 grandchildren; and 33 great grandchildren.
Preceding in death were his parents; one son, Walter Stotts; two brothers, Walter Stotts and Jake Stotts; and five sisters, Mary Chaney, Shirley Gates, Etta Stotts, Robbianne Porrier and Ruth Matthews.
Cremation will take place. Per Roy's request, there will be no service. Midwest Cremation Center, 678 E. Hupp Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-1500 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.midwestcrematory.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to his wife, Delores Stotts.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020