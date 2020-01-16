Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-362-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Stotts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy K. Stotts


1935 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy K. Stotts Obituary
Roy K. Stotts, 84, of North Judson, passed away peacefully at 12:15 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at Wintersong Village, Knox.

He was born June 20, 1935, in Hammond, Indiana, to Glenn H. and Anna E. (Stonecipher) Frank.

Roy was a chemist for many years. He retired as a machinist in 1986 from Hadaday Corp, Dyer, IN. He was also employed for eleven years in the maintenance department at St. Catherine's Hospital, East Chicago. Roy enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles and watching wrestling and game shows. He had been an adudent for the S.A.L. of the American Legion Post #92, North Judson.

On March 15, 1952, at the Church of Christ, in Black Oak, Indiana, he married Delores "Dee" K. (Hoffman) Stotts, who survives.

Also surviving are six daughters, Kathy Black of Mishawaka, Diane (Joseph) Oslawski of Demotte, Toni (Michael) Angelucci of Crown Point, Wanita Stotts of Ross Township, IN, Sandra (Phil Myers) Stotts of Munster and Donna Dee Stotts of Hammond; one brother-in-law, Robert (Lora) Hoffman of Heron; two sisters-in-law, Donna Fuzy of College Place, WA and Sally (Marion) Henry of Centralia, WA; 15 grandchildren; and 33 great grandchildren.

Preceding in death were his parents; one son, Walter Stotts; two brothers, Walter Stotts and Jake Stotts; and five sisters, Mary Chaney, Shirley Gates, Etta Stotts, Robbianne Porrier and Ruth Matthews.

Cremation will take place. Per Roy's request, there will be no service. Midwest Cremation Center, 678 E. Hupp Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-1500 is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.midwestcrematory.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to his wife, Delores Stotts.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -