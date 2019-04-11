Home

Roy Williams
Roy Lee "Junior" Williams Jr.

Roy Lee "Junior" Williams Jr. Obituary
Roy Lee Williams, Jr. "Junior", age 54, of Wheatfield passed away Monday April 8, 2019 at the Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. Roy was born October 10, 1964 in Gary, Indiana to Roy L. and Dorsie (Beck) Williams, Sr. Roy was an industrial painter that was retired on disability. He had worked for several local companies through the years, including J. L. Manta and C. L. Coatings. He was a member I.U.P.A.T. Local Union #33.Junior is survived by his loving wife of twenty-eight years, Karen (Pelfrey) Williams; his four children, Jeremiah Williams, Amanda (Ben Lewis) Williams, Alex Williams and Roy L. Williams, III all of Wheatfield; his mother, Dorsie Williams of Hobart; his two sisters, Tammy Williams of Hobart and Pat Marler of Valparaiso; and many dear friends and extended family.He was preceded in death by his father Roy Lee Williams, Sr.Visitation for Roy will be from 12:00 to 5:00 pm on Friday April 12, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342. Funeral services will follow immediately at 5:00 pm at the Funeral Home with Pastor William Westmoreland officiating. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019
