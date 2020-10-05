1/1
Roy Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Pratt, 82, of Gary, IN passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Methodist

Hospital - Southlake Campus in Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from Noon to 8PM and family hour and Kappa Alpha Psi Ceremony from 4PM to 8PM at the Genesis Convention Center 1 Genesis Center Plaza, Gary, IN 46402. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11AM at St. John Baptist Church 2457 Massachusetts Street Gary, IN 46407. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Genesis Convention Center
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Genesis Convention Center
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-2024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 4, 2020
Sincere Condolences to the family.
Verna Moham
Coworker
October 3, 2020
You will be miss !! Was a such a great coach and great person as well !! Will be miss Coach Pratt.
Latisha
Friend
October 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gwendolyn West
Friend
October 3, 2020
Mr. Pratt was truly a jewel and a dedicated leader and ambassador for any cause he represented. At the age of six, I remember looking up to him as this giant man as my gym teacher at Carver School. Later on, I grew to admire and respect him as my "Club Sweetheart" of the City of Gary Federated Womens Club Phyllis Wheatley # 2. He will truly be missed, loved, and remembered by his dedication and commitment to our organization.
Sheryl Triplett-Chambers
Student
October 2, 2020
Very sorry about the loss of Mr. Pratt. He and my father formed a great friendship and I will always remember Mr. Pratt for his eagerness to do good for the city of Gary and his kind heart. God Bless the Pratt family and he will surely be missed.
Eugene Collins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved