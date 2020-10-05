Roy Pratt, 82, of Gary, IN passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Methodist



Hospital - Southlake Campus in Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from Noon to 8PM and family hour and Kappa Alpha Psi Ceremony from 4PM to 8PM at the Genesis Convention Center 1 Genesis Center Plaza, Gary, IN 46402. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11AM at St. John Baptist Church 2457 Massachusetts Street Gary, IN 46407. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store