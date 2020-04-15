Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Resources
More Obituaries for Royzel Gary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royzel Gary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Royzel Gary Obituary
Royzel Gary, age 79, of East Chicago, IN passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was a retired foreman of Inland Steel Corp. where he was a devoted employee for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his second wife Henrietta Gary (nee Dawkins), parents Annie "Lady" Smith (nee Gary) and Charlie Davis; three brothers Robert "Smokey" Smith, Arthur "Meno" Smith, James Davis; two sisters Pearly Battle, Mary Givan; and one niece Nina Givan. He leaves to cherish his memory two devoted daughters and son in law Rhonda R. Gary, Lisa D. Gary-Jones (Zuniza F. Jones); one cherished grandson Caleb F.C. Jones; his first wife and mother of his children, Katie M. Gary, who assisted greatly in caring for him; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other dear relatives, and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home on Friday, April 17, 2020. Reverend Herman A. Polk, Sr. officiating. Internment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery located in Merrillville, IN. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Expressions of sympathy, cards, and condolences can be mailed to: P.O. Box 624 East Chicago, IN 46312. Professional services are being rendered by Hinton & Williams Funeral Home located in East Chicago, IN. The Gary Family would like to express our sincerest appreciation & gratitude to all those who expressed concern about our loved one through calls, cards, and verbal encouragement. We would like to extend some words of encouragement to those who remain to cherish his memory by author, Helen Steiner Rice:

"Nothing is ever too hard to do, if your faith is strong & your purpose true. So never give up & never stop. Just journey on to the mountain top."
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -