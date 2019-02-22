|
Rozella T. Winston born September 5, 1923 to Isom and Carrie Todd in Hinds, Mississippi. She grew her wings and flew home to heaven on February 10, 2019. She was a resident of Gary, IN and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1941. She married Robert "Bob" Winston December 14, 1960. Rozella retired from U.S Steel and Ace Cleaners in 1984. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Eleven and William "Buddy" Todd, daughter Audrey Grant and grandson Dion Smith. Rozella leaves her memories grandchildren Kenneth J Smith and LaToya Smith; great grandchildren James, Artisha, Tiffany, Kenny, Jordan, Kenya, Dion Jr. and Brittany; great-great grandchildren Syerra, Essence, Michael, Makayla, Tamara, Dion III, Cameron, and Christian; great-great-great grandsons Kayleb and Kayden; and Goddaughter LaDonna Sesson and a host of other loving family and friends. Note Service Change: Visitation Saturday 23, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00am at Christian Valley Baptist Church, 1910 Adams Street. Internment Oak HIll Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019