I will always remember Mr. B as a kind and generous man who loved his family and welcomed the neighborhood children with open arms. He always seemed to be a gentle example of a man to look upon and know he cared about us all. Glad to have known him and his wonderful wife and children. I can´t say I ever left the Barrera home with an empty stomach or a harsh word. Wonderful memories! My deepest sympathy to all!

John Rydlewski