Ruben Barrera Sr.
Ruben Barrera, Sr., age 96, of Merrillville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He was married to Gloria Barrera (Gomez) of Gary who passed away in 1977.

He was survived by his children Ruben Barrera, Jr., of Pickney, Michigan; Rey Barrera of Las Vegas; Diana Barrera Furbeck of Indianapolis/The Villages, FL; Gregory Barrera of Las Vegas; Ed Furbeck (son- in-law); Susan Barrera (daughter-in-law); Ashleigh Barrera (daughter-in-law). David Barrera, his fourth child, passed away earlier.

His grandchildren: Julia Barrera of Indianapolis; Laura Barrera of Tuscon; Christine Barrera Dulger and great granddaughter Ela Nur Dulger of Ypsilanti.

He is also survived by his siblings Herlinda Trevino of Tucson; Ester Trevino of McAllen, Texas; Miguel Ramirez of La Grulla, Texas; Obdulia, Andrea, Aurora, Andrea, Leticia, and Javier of Reynosa, Mexico. His deceased siblings are Belen, Hector and Juan.

Ruben was born in La Joya, Texas. He came to East Chicago and later Gary to work at Inland Steel Mill. He was employed as a Millwright for 38 years. He was a loving husband and father who worked hard to provide a good life and education for his family. His last residence was at the Cumberland Trace Senior Living facility in Plainfield, IN. He liked the staff and in turn the staff like him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service follows on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel. Masks are required, please follow social distancing guidelines. For more information call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com


Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
DEC
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
November 30, 2020
My Tio was a kind man who seemed to have the patience of a saint. I always enjoyed visiting the home of my aunt and uncle and spending time with my cousins.
For many years he invited family for a huge Thanksgiving celebration. This Thanksgiving God rewarded him with eternal life. He will forever be with my aunt Gloria.
My thoughts, prayers and love to my cousins and his entire family.
Amado Arceo III
Family
November 30, 2020
Valerie Penn
November 29, 2020
I will always remember Mr. B as a kind and generous man who loved his family and welcomed the neighborhood children with open arms. He always seemed to be a gentle example of a man to look upon and know he cared about us all. Glad to have known him and his wonderful wife and children. I can´t say I ever left the Barrera home with an empty stomach or a harsh word. Wonderful memories! My deepest sympathy to all!
John Rydlewski
