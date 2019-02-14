Home

Happy Valentine's Day DaddyDaddy I have this picture next to my bed.It reminds me of your strength and your great fight.It has been 9 years since I have held your hand, kissed your cheek or heard your voice.My heart will never heal from losing you and I think death is the worst thing in the world.The memory of your love helps me cope and start each day.I was blessed to have you for 48 years andI am thankful that you are my wonderful Dad.I will forever love and miss you daddy,Raenita
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
