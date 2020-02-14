|
Daddy - It's been 10 years since you left me and I still miss you. I still need you so much. I want to tell you the things that are happening in my life. I want you to hug me and tell me everything is going to be alright. My life is not the same without you. It's always something missing in everything I do and that missing piece is you. I would give all that I have to be able to see and talk to you again.
Death is the worst thing in the world. You never get over it and you never fully adjust to it. It's an ongoing heartbreak that keeps hurting. Daddy I am so thankful for the father that you have been to my husband and me. I see a glimpse of you in him more and more each day. He has become my strength when I feel weak and brings me joy when I am sad. He is my soulmate and he helps me navigate through life without you.
I have learned from you and mom that true love can never be broken. It continues to grow and the two become one entity holding the key to each other's heart.
Happy Valentine's Day Daddy and thank you for all the love you have given me.
I love you forever,
Raenita
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020