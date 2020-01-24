Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
1831 Virginia St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
1831 Virginia St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rubie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rubie Nell Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rubie Nell Jackson Obituary
Rubie Nell Jackson, age 77, of Gary, IN passed away Thursday January 16, 2020. Rubie was a graduate of Emerson High School class of 1960. Rubie was employed with Mercy Hospital and several local physicians. Rubie was preceded in death by her parents Belton and Rubie Dee Harton, siblings Cenarus, Carl "Donald" and Roy, daughter Regina. She leaves to mourn her passing a devoted son Willliam "Shaune" Jackson, adopted daughter Charlotte McKinley, loving sisters Saundra "Faye" Brown and Varnado, supportive brother Belton Jr. (Marsha), grandchildren DaShaundra, Dwayne, Williams and Regina. Host of great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Wake Friday January 24, 2020 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. All services at Trinity Baptist Church 1831 Virginia St. Gary, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -