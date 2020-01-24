|
Rubie Nell Jackson, age 77, of Gary, IN passed away Thursday January 16, 2020. Rubie was a graduate of Emerson High School class of 1960. Rubie was employed with Mercy Hospital and several local physicians. Rubie was preceded in death by her parents Belton and Rubie Dee Harton, siblings Cenarus, Carl "Donald" and Roy, daughter Regina. She leaves to mourn her passing a devoted son Willliam "Shaune" Jackson, adopted daughter Charlotte McKinley, loving sisters Saundra "Faye" Brown and Varnado, supportive brother Belton Jr. (Marsha), grandchildren DaShaundra, Dwayne, Williams and Regina. Host of great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Wake Friday January 24, 2020 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. All services at Trinity Baptist Church 1831 Virginia St. Gary, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020