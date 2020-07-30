1/1
Ruby Blythe Larson
Ruby Blythe Larson, age 102, of Gary, IN transitioned on July 10, 2020. Born May 18, in Mayfield Kentucky, fourth of seven children to Robert and Myrtle Cochran Blythe. She accepted Christ and served as Music Minister at Fairview Baptist Church. Ruby graduated from Dunbar High School and attended West Kentucky Industrial College. In 1941, Ruby married Lonnie Larson. They welcomed his daughter Mary Frances; their sons, Robert and Lonnie Jr., and daughter Vernadine. "Mother" Larson loved Jesus and Morning Star M.B. Church, serving as Head of the Mothers' Board. She was active in the community and attended Heritage Adult Daycare. Cherishing her memory: children - Robert Larson and Veradine Parker; numerous relatives, friends, and caregivers. Services Saturday, August 1, 2020, Morning Star, 2075 Kentucky Street, Gary. View and Go, 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m; seating at 10:45 for 11:00 a.m funeral. Masks required/all Covid-19 precautions enforced. Private burial. Arrangements by Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Morning Star
AUG
1
Funeral
11:00 AM
Morning Star
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
July 28, 2020
Love you, my cousins. Noreen
July 27, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46: 1)
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
