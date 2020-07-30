Ruby Blythe Larson, age 102, of Gary, IN transitioned on July 10, 2020. Born May 18, in Mayfield Kentucky, fourth of seven children to Robert and Myrtle Cochran Blythe. She accepted Christ and served as Music Minister at Fairview Baptist Church. Ruby graduated from Dunbar High School and attended West Kentucky Industrial College. In 1941, Ruby married Lonnie Larson. They welcomed his daughter Mary Frances; their sons, Robert and Lonnie Jr., and daughter Vernadine. "Mother" Larson loved Jesus and Morning Star M.B. Church, serving as Head of the Mothers' Board. She was active in the community and attended Heritage Adult Daycare. Cherishing her memory: children - Robert Larson and Veradine Parker; numerous relatives, friends, and caregivers. Services Saturday, August 1, 2020, Morning Star, 2075 Kentucky Street, Gary. View and Go, 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m; seating at 10:45 for 11:00 a.m funeral. Masks required/all Covid-19 precautions enforced. Private burial. Arrangements by Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





