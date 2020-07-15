1/1
Ruby Dean Hays
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on July 3rd, 2020 at Methodist Hospital, Northlake Campus, Gary, Indiana.

Ruby Dean Rogers Hays was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 19, 1927, to Mr. Richard Rogers and Lena Davis Rogers. Ruby passed away on July 3, 2020 at the age of 92 years old.

Ruby worked at Reuben R. Donnelly in Chicago, Illinois until she married and moved to Gary, Indiana. She was a faithful member of Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Ruby was married to the late Mr. Eddie Hays on June 6, 1948. To this union, six children were born. Ruby was a devoted wife, loving mother, beloved daughter, sister and a steadfast friend. Ruby is survived by her children: Lena Ethel Hays Moore (Everett) of Gary, Indiana; Raymond Edward Hays of Lansing, Illinois; Rueben Jerome Hays (Naomi) of Chino, California; Roger Phillip Hays (Angela) of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Alice Edna Frazier (Darryl) of Merrillville, Indiana.11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Services are private.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 14, 2020
May the Lord God Almighty give you peace and comfort in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Otis and Linda
Otis and Linda Lockett
Family
July 14, 2020
May the family find peace knowing that she is finally home. Bless you all.
Otis and Linda Lockett
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
Say not in sorrow that she is no more, but rather in thankfulness that she was. Family, be comforted to know that death is her open door to be with God forevermore.
Barbara and Clarence (Stephenson ) Williams
July 14, 2020
To my sister Brena, her father Everett and miss Pat and the rest of the family my deepest sympathy and condolences may God be with you at this time. Remember the good times Cherish all the good times Peace and blessings

From Drena & Rosa
Drena
July 14, 2020
Rodger and Angela I'm sorry for your loss my condolences to you and the family. Praying for peace,comfort and strength,at this deepest time of sorrow. From Andrew and Selina

May God Continue to Bless You
Andrew and Selina
Banks

July 14th 2020/Norfolk Va./Family
Selina Banks
July 14, 2020
Aunt Sweetie had a heart for God, for family, friends, and neighbors. I'm sure she loved her enemies,( if she had any!). A Christian in the true meaning of the word! She is already missed, and will be missed until we all get together on that Great Day of Rejoicing! May God grant comfort to all the family and to all who loved her.
Linda Jo Mitchell Bittner
Family
July 13, 2020
With the passing of my Aunt Ruby...the EARTHLY LEGACY of the "4 Rogers Sistas" has now come to an end...but only in this world! In Heaven, there is great Rejoicing and Praise! For all of them are seeing one another again, along with their 2 Brothers, Joe and Clinton! We've lost not ONLY a great Auntie, but a beautiful lady who was always open to giving kisses, hugs and great love. Her nickname, "Sweetie" was a blessed given, as SHE lived her life being so sweet! She adored all of her children, and so did we! A lady when I was growing would always be cooking or making something good in her Kitchen! I know this for fact that her food was so good; that as a child, I'd often think that was my own Mother behind her stove! In the Spring of 2019, when my Mother was nearing her departure from this life, Aunt Ruby would come to the Hospital/Healthcare Facility with Lena in her wheelchair. It was always such a joy to see them both, and we shared stories and most of all, we shared one another! Auntie, I could never THANK YOU ENOUGH for being a, "Shining Star" when your beloved Sister, Alberta was in her last few months of life. Mom didn't know who you were (due to her euphoric state of mind and condition) but I know she would have talked about growing up in Morgan Park, the old 111th Streetcar to the Movies, and your Mama Lena and your Dad! Our Condolences And So Much Love to my dear Cousins over on Central Drive and beyond...Raymond, Roger, Ruben, Lena, Alice...and in prayerful loving memory of our deceased Cousin, Senola, we celebrate and in Joyful Praise, we know that your Beloved Mother, and my Dear Auntie Ruby is now with her Jesus, and may she now share eternal life with HIM in Heaven!

William (Billy) And Andrea Mitchell And Family, Gary, Indiana
William Mitchell
Family
July 11, 2020
We are praying that GOD will give the family comfort for your sorrows today, hope for what is yet to come, and the assurance of HIS presence with you always ..In Christian Love ❤ Taft &Rose
Solomon(Taft) & Rose Palmer
Family
July 11, 2020
Rodger & Angela we are praying for your peace & strength. Love you, Albert Banks & Family
Albert Banks
Family
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Phil and Tammy Hays, LaWanda and Monica Harris
Grandchild
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angela Lockett-Hays
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved