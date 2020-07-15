With the passing of my Aunt Ruby...the EARTHLY LEGACY of the "4 Rogers Sistas" has now come to an end...but only in this world! In Heaven, there is great Rejoicing and Praise! For all of them are seeing one another again, along with their 2 Brothers, Joe and Clinton! We've lost not ONLY a great Auntie, but a beautiful lady who was always open to giving kisses, hugs and great love. Her nickname, "Sweetie" was a blessed given, as SHE lived her life being so sweet! She adored all of her children, and so did we! A lady when I was growing would always be cooking or making something good in her Kitchen! I know this for fact that her food was so good; that as a child, I'd often think that was my own Mother behind her stove! In the Spring of 2019, when my Mother was nearing her departure from this life, Aunt Ruby would come to the Hospital/Healthcare Facility with Lena in her wheelchair. It was always such a joy to see them both, and we shared stories and most of all, we shared one another! Auntie, I could never THANK YOU ENOUGH for being a, "Shining Star" when your beloved Sister, Alberta was in her last few months of life. Mom didn't know who you were (due to her euphoric state of mind and condition) but I know she would have talked about growing up in Morgan Park, the old 111th Streetcar to the Movies, and your Mama Lena and your Dad! Our Condolences And So Much Love to my dear Cousins over on Central Drive and beyond...Raymond, Roger, Ruben, Lena, Alice...and in prayerful loving memory of our deceased Cousin, Senola, we celebrate and in Joyful Praise, we know that your Beloved Mother, and my Dear Auntie Ruby is now with her Jesus, and may she now share eternal life with HIM in Heaven!



William (Billy) And Andrea Mitchell And Family, Gary, Indiana

William Mitchell

Family