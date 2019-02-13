Home

Services
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary I.M.B. Church
2400 Virginia Street
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary I.M.B. Church
Ruby Headen Obituary
Ruby Headen was born, January 18, 1937 in Mounds, IL to Amon and Arizona Scott. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1956. She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She was employed by Wildwood Nursing Home in Gary, IN and Sebo's Nursing Home in Hobart, IN. Ruby leaves to cherish her loving memories, two sons, Kevin (Erica) of Kent, WA and Michael (Shennette) of Gary, IN; two daughters, Patrisha and Michelle of Gary, IN; one sister, Barbara Hemphill; five grandchildren, Kia, Raven, Kalani, Caleb and Aaron; two great grandchildren, Kristopher and Kaleigh and a host of family and friends. Visitation and Funeral service will be Friday, February 15, 2019 at Calvary I.M.B. Church 2400 Virginia Street Gary, IN. Visitation will be 9:00am – 11:00am. Funeral service will begin at 11:00am Services entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace".
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019
