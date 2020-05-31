Ruby Lee Johnson, age 97, a long time Gary Resident transitioned on May 16, 2020. She was the true matriarch of her family. Very Outspoken, wise and a political activist before Civil Rights was a national movement. As a young woman, Ruby was mentored by Mrs. Morris. Together they went from door to door registering the great people of Gary to vote. She instilled in her family the importance of voting due the oppression witnessed by her mother who was born and raised in Arkansas. Ruby became the first black female street inspector for the City of Gary. Ruby also served as a third district precinct committeewoman for many years. Ruby was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Lee Carson; father, Cleveland Carson; brother, Clifton L. Carson; husband, Abraham Johnson; daughter, Dolorys A. Rainge; grandson, Stephen G. Perry. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, daughter, Donya Perry; granddaughter, Linda (Douglas) Hopkins; grandson, Parmaley Keith Rainge; great-grandsons, Cedric Smith and Stephen C. Perry; great-grandchildren, Chianti Edwards; SeDonya Rainge, great-great grandchildren, Zaire Chisem, Jayni Dinkins; Jeremiah Alexander Jaxson Edwards, Isaac Johnson, Jr. and Lyric Rainge. Special nephews, Michael (Catherine) Carson and Eugene (Debra) Johnson. Special niece, Mabel Johnson Garrett, and many other family members and friends. At the time of death, she was placed in the care of V.K. Ryan and Son of Columbia Tennessee. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





