Ruby Lee Todd was born May 28, 1928 in Alligator, MS. She was the eldest of two children to the union of Rebecca Brooks and John Smith. Moving with her mother she grew up in Little Rock, AR. Embracing her faith in God, Ruby was baptized at the age of 12. At the age of 16, she began a new journey in her life when she took a train to Chicago, IL, where she lived with her uncle for two years. In 1946 Ruby relocated to Gary, IN where she met her husband Jackson Todd. She began her first job at Hotel Gary where she broke barriers by becoming the first black cook for the hotel. She later went on to become a cook at Methodist Hospital and helped to organize the first cooks' union in the city of Gary. Ruby Lee was also a lifetime member of the NAACP. She was a member of Mamie J. Russel Order of the Eastern Star and later became a member of Lily of the Valley #41. Ruby Lee was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church which she attended faithfully until her health failed. Ruby loved traveling, fishing, and family, but most of all she loved God. Preceding her in death were Rebecca Brooks (mother), Jackson Todd (husband), Emma Todd (daughter), Andrew Todd (son), Willie Mae Walls (sister), Willie Walls (brother- in- law), Thomas Ford Sr. (son-in-law), Orchalle Harris (cousin), and Rev. Lessie Green (niece). She leaves behind to cherish her memory Sallie Todd (daughter), Patricia Ford (daughter), Special Nephews Lorenzo Green Sr. Walter Green, Charles (Sharon) Walls, Glen (Sheila) Walls, daughter- in- law Rose Mumford, 7 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren and 4 great great- grandchildren and host of other nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9 to 11am family hour 10-11am, funeral services will follow at 11:00am all at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.