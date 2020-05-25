Ruby Mae Fuller
Ruby Mae Fuller 69, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Gary, IN. She was an employee at U.S. Steel. Ruby leaves to cherish her memories, 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 9am-11am with funeral services immediately following at Israel CME Church, 2301 Washington St. Gary, IN on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Services entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 25, 2020.
May 24, 2020
Mixed Roses
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Teaira Renfro
