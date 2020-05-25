Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruby Mae Fuller 69, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Gary, IN. She was an employee at U.S. Steel. Ruby leaves to cherish her memories, 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 9am-11am with funeral services immediately following at Israel CME Church, 2301 Washington St. Gary, IN on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Services entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store