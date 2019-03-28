November 22, 1942- March 23, 2019Rudene was born November 22, 1942, to Rudolph and Harriett (Meyers) Kaiser of Merrillville, IN, where she grew up with her younger sister and graduated high school in 1961. She worked for a few years at NIPSCO and eventually met and married Ronald Suchanuk, her true love of over 50 years, on September 3, 1966. They raised their two children, David and Beth, in Highland and then Crown Point, IN.Rudene enjoyed shopping for deals, gathering collectables (especially anything Hallmark), and spending time in Deadwood with Ron. She took pride in making delicious meals for family gatherings, and made sure her grandsons did not go away hungry. She had a love of animals that was passed on to all of her descendants, and it would be impossible to tabulate the amount and kind of pets she had over her lifetime.Rudene and Ron relocated to the Black Hills in 1997 after falling in love with the area while visiting their daughter and her family, who were stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. One of Rudene's later joys in life was seeing her great-granddaughters dance around her living room in their ballerina outfits. Rudene spent the last weeks of her life at the Sturgis Regional Senior Care facility, where she met some wonderful new friends. She was given exceptional care and compassion by all the staff, and her family is grateful beyond words.Rudene J. Suchanuk, 76, passed away in the early hours of March 23, 2019, at Sturgis Regional Senior Care, with her daughter at her side.She is survived by her son, David (Marsha) Suchanuk; daughter, Beth (Ron) Weaver; grandchildren, Edward and Zachary (Kayla) Suchanuk, and Taylor (Marissa) and Tanner Weaver; two great-grandchildren, Adalynn and MacKenzie Weaver; mother, Harriett Kaiser; and sister, Celeste (Mike) Cooley and their children and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Suchanuk; and her father, Rudolph Kaiser.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to an animal rescue of your choosing in honor of Rudene.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis with Pastor Gene Bauman officiating. Family and friends may gather at Kinkade Funeral Chapel prior to leaving for the cemetery.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary